Four arrested in Lauderdale County drug bust

Lauderdale County deputies recovered heroin, bath salts, methamphetamine and fentanyl in a recent drug bust.

Four people were charged in the bust which happened Friday at a home in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue.

Erin Elizabeth Aycock, Lance Garrison Gay Jr., Michael Brandon Owens and Antonio Marquers Sanders were taken into custody during the execution of a search warrant at that house. The four face multiple felony charges including drug possession with intent to sell. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said several stolen items were also recovered during the search.

“I think this just goes to re-enforce that we already know, which is simply that individuals who use and sell drugs also steal,” said Calhoun. “Many individuals to support their habits will break into homes and steal items from others and will trade those or try to sell those in order to get money to get the drugs.”

Aycock is out on a $70,000 dollar bond and Gay is out on a $20,000 bond. Sanders and Owens both have probation violations and are not eligible to get out of jail.