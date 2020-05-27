Free COVID-19 testing set for Choctaw County

Testing for the coronavirus is scheduled for June in Choctaw County, Ala. The testing is free of charge but may be limited.

You are urged to be tested if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, fever, cough or shortness of breath.

COVID-19 testing will be done Tuesday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Fairfield CME Church on County Road 9 and June 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Lisman Town Hall, 9481 Crowell Drive.

And drive-up testing will be conducted ever Tuesday at Choctaw County Health Department in Butler. Please call 205-459-4026 for an appointment and to pre-register.