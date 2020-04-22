Friends of Bonita Lakes planting flowers at park entrance for Earth Day

Representatives from Friends of Bonita Lakes were at the park Wednesday morning working on a project for Earth Day.

“We had gotten some bulbs from Keep America Beautiful and they told us to come put them where we thought would be the best place to put them that people can enjoy, and of course, Bonita Lakes was the first place we thought of,” says Nell Covington with Friends of Bonita Lakes.

The flowers being planted Wednesday will bloom later this year.

“These will come up in the fall,” Covington says. “They usually have plenty of bulbs that come up in the spring because they get donations from other places, but these will be for the fall.”

Volunteers said they’re planting the bulbs so they can keep the beauty of Bonita Lakes going year-round.

‘Friends at Bonita Lakes also does clean-up days during the year. We just want to keep Meridian’s public greenspace beautiful and help contribute towards that and this was a good opportunity to do this,” Covington says. “This is the entrance to the Bonita Lakes and so it’s the first thing people see. And then of course with the lake in the background, it just adds to the beauty.”

The group is looking forward to possibly planting more in the future.

“And of course if we have other opportunities to plant on other occasions since this is kind of our first time to do, we’ll look for opportunities to do that now too,” Covington says. “And we’ll keep on doing our clean-up days twice a year to just keep it pretty.”

The project was a collaboration between Keep Meridian/Lauderdale County Beautiful, Keep Mississippi Beautiful, Keep America Beautiful, and Friends of Bonita Lakes.

