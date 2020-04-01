Gas prices keep dropping, one report says some stations could drop to 99 cents

GasBuddy reports the U.S. national average for gasoline has fallen to $1.99 per gallon or below, the first time since March 23, 2016.

AAA says the average price per gallon in Alabama is $1.77 and it’s much lower in some areas. Mississippi's average is $1.65.

GasBuddy says the national average could even dip to $1.49 by mid-April, the lowest since 2004, with potentially hundreds of stations pushing their price to 99 cents per gallon for the first time since the early 2000s.

Gasoline prices have continuously dropped nationwide since Feb 20, 2020, as the coronavirus crushes the demand for oil and stay at home orders are keeping more of us off the roads.

In fact, GasBuddy says the price drops have been so swift and severe that it could take gas stations weeks to fully pass along the lower prices.

