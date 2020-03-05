Gov. Bill Lee announced first confirmed case of coronavirus in Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gave an update concerning the coronavirus, announcing the state has its first confirmed case.

The patient is a 44-year-old man in Williamson County.

Tennessee Department of Health commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercy said he is currently being quarantined in his home.

Authorities said the patient did not travel internationally, but they did travel within the country. Doctors did not confirm where the patient specifically traveled.

Lee announced Tennessee was the first of five states to begin testing for COVID-19 and will continue to test for the virus. He also said state officials will continue to be in constant communication with the CDC.

Piercy said the overall risk for the public in Tennessee is low. Coronavirus is not widespread and there are many things you can do to prevent it.

TDH wants to remind people to wash their hands regularly and to cover their nose and mouth when sneezing.

Piercy revealed the Department of Health became aware of the case Wednesday night. The patient returned from travel about four to five days ago. He did not travel internationally.

Another doctor working with the patient, Dr. Mary Mararet Phil, said the patient has mild symptoms. He took appropriate precautions by staying home when he developed symptoms.

Chief medical officer, Tim Jones, said no more than a handful of Tennesseeans have been tested for the virus so far.