State officials hold news conference about coronavirus

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and other officials address the media about the coronavirus. The state's first presumed case was announced Wednesday evening.

Final verification will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The patient is a Forrest County adult male who recently traveled to Florida.

After confirmation by the Mississippi State Department of Health's Public Health Laboratory, the patient voluntarily isolated himself at home to prevent further transmission to others. The patient was not hospitalized.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is conducting further investigation to limit spread of the virus from this case.

