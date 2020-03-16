Gov. Reeves maps out plan to combat coronavirus

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and Mississippi Department of Health are urging people to take precautions as the coronavirus spreads across the globe.

By ShaCamree Gowdy | March 16, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 4:11 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and Mississippi Department of Health are urging people to take precautions as the coronavirus spreads across the globe.

After technical difficulties, Tate Reeves went live on Facebook to discuss the virus.

Reeves urged people to take the virus serious. He said emergency services in the state are working at a level 1 for the first time since the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Reeves also asked people to not hoard items from grocery stores, and assured they will stay open amid all the closures.

Reeves signed two executive orders regarding the virus. Those will:

- Activate the National Guard to support mobile testing units

- Force agencies to determine which employees are “essential” and send everyone else home.

- Ask schools to develop distance learning protocols and continue providing free and reduced lunches.

- Provide paid leave for any state and local worker who misses work due to the outbreak

Reeves also met with the coronavirus team Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Governor, they met to discuss mobile testing, limits on gatherings and support for families affected by the response.

“Please be safe today,” said the Governor. “We’re in this together—protect your neighbors.”