Gov. Reeves not sure if Class of 2020 will walk at graduation

In a Facebook Q&A held by Gov. Tate Reeves Monday, he was asked the question: “Is the Class of 2020 going to graduate? Not just receive a diploma, but walk the stage like we’ve dreamed of for so long?”

Gov. Reeves responded saying that it is his hope and intent that the Class of 2020 will graduate.

“Many of our schools are implementing distance learning... making sure that the learning does not stop.”

He says he has delayed school for four more weeks, until April 17, “so there is a possibility, and I can’t tell you with certainty, but there is a possibility that you could get back in school,” Reeves said.

“But even if you don’t,” he continued, “we want to make sure that you complete your coursework so that you graduate on time.”

He went on to say that whether or not seniors will be able to walk the stage is a totally different question and to wait and see what happens in the weeks and months ahead.

“Obviously if the CDC says that you should not have gatherings of more than ten people, it will be very difficult for us to have graduation ceremonies.”

Conversely, Gov. Reeves said it’s also possible that the CDC guidelines may not be an issue in April, May or June.

“We just simply don’t know right now, so I don’t want to give you false hope. I want to come to you and tell you the truth, tell you the facts as I know them to date.”

“If there is any way possible, I would love to make it an opportunity for you to walk that stage, to dream your dreams, to live your life and to move on to a bigger and brighter and better future,” he concluded.