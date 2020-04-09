Gov. Reeves talks about unemployment

At Thursday’s press conference, Gov. Tate Reeves focused almost all of his attention on unemployment.

The numbers are staggering because unemployment in the state of Mississippi has increased 8,000 percent in just the last few weeks.

Three weeks ago Mississippi saw 5,500 claims, two weeks ago it was 32,000 and this past week was 45,000, which is what Mississippi sees in one year.

Go to MDES.MS.GOV for all of the information regarding unemployment and to file.

There is a major delay for those requesting unemployment and the State is working on increasing the capacity of claims

Even if you were not laid off, but told to go home by an employer, there might be benefits for you.