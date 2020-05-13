Gov. Reeves to end eviction suspension

Gov. Tate Reeves revised eviction suspensions Wednesday. The suspension period will end June 1.

If you are someone who has fallen behind on rent and would have been evicted over the last two months, then you have until June 1 to resolve it.

Within 24 hours of announcing new executive orders for seven Mississippi counties, community masks are being delivered.

Gov. Reeves says 71,000 community masks are being delivered to Attala, Leake, Scott, Jasper, Newton, Neshoba and Lauderdale counties.

Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director Odie Barrett says Lauderdale County will have the masks by Thursday.

The state of Mississippi reached more than 10,000 cases Wednesday morning. Seventeen percent of COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. State Epidemiologist, Dr. Paul Byers, says 45 percent of the deaths have been in long-term care patients. The state has tested more than 100,000 for the coronavirus.