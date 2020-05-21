Alabama governor to update COVID-19 response

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a joint news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

The state leaders will provide further updates on COVID-19 at 2:00 p.m.

Ivey’s Safer at Home order is supposed to be lifted this Friday. We could see more businesses reopening.

Dr. Michael Saag, an infectious disease doctor at UAB who has also recovered from having coronavirus, is concerned a lot of people are going to plow right back into life as it was pre-COVID-19.

Saag says this virus is still active and people should not disregard social distancing just because the order is lifted.

Saag says wearing a face mask helps and washing your hands frequently still matters.