Governor Reeves announces plans to assist small business owners and unemployed workers

Governor Tate Reeves announced his plans to assist small business owners and unemployed workers in Mississippi during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reeves revealed that the U.S. Small Business Administration approved his request for an Economic Disaster Declaration on Friday afternoon. This declaration is designed to help small businesses and their employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know that small businesses are the backbone to our economy,” he said. “We know that their employees are the ones who keep our economy going.”

Small business owners can begin the process immediately and apply for assistance by visiting this link: sba.gov/disaster.

Reeves also announced that he will be signing an executive order to provide unemployment benefits to help all Mississippi workers and their families.

He stated that the executive order will waive the one week waiting period to receive benefits for all claims between March 8 and June 27. It will also suspend all work search requirements that are normally required to receive unemployment benefits.

Reeves said he will be signing the executive orders on Saturday.