Governor Reeves closes all public schools in MS until April 17

Governor Tate Reeves discussed his plans to close all public schools in Mississippi until April 17th.

Governor Reeves stated the time frame of four weeks gives officials enough time to evaluate their options for education. He urged Mississippians to use this time to continue learning and not for leisure.

The governor also revealed that he would be suspending end of year tests and accountability. He stated that the Mississippi Department of Education would provide further guidance on that issue.

He mentioned that school districts will still receive their funding to ensure there is no disruption of cash flow to their districts. Teachers will also get paid annual salary on time.

He stated this decision is in the best interest of all Mississippians.