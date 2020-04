Governor Reeves declares State of Emergency for deadly Easter Sunday storms

Governor Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency in response to the severe tornadoes and storms that moved across the state Easter Sunday.

The declaration enables all state agencies to ramp up coordination of their emergency responses with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and enables them to fast-track coordination at all levels of government in Mississippi.

“This is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter Sunday. As we reflect on the death and resurrection on this Easter Sunday, we have faith that we will all rise together. To the people of Mississippi, know that you are not alone. The state and our first responders are working around the clock and will not rest until this is over. We are mobilizing all resources available to protect our people and their property,” said Governor Tate Reeves.