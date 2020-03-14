Governor Reeves declares state of emergency to protect public health

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday to further ramp up Mississippi's coordinated response across all levels of government and provide health officials and administrators with the necessary tools and guidance to combat the spread of COVID-19.

"Taking proactive measures to limit community spread, I have declared a state of emergency to deploy the necessary resources to protect public health and take care of all Mississippians. We are not taking any chances. This is our latest step to respond to COVID-19, and it will not be our last. We will continue coordinating our response efforts and prioritizing the health and well-being for all who call Mississippi home," said Governor Tate Reeves.

Throughout the rapidly changing events surrounding COVID-19, the Governor has been closely monitoring the situation and working closely with Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Director Greg Michel. The declaration enables the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to ramp up coordination among all state and local agencies and enable them to fast-track coordination at all levels of government in Mississippi.

"I urge all Mississippians to use caution. This is not a time to panic—we are acting calmly and steadily. In this state, we were prepared. We have a pandemic plan that is being followed to the letter. We have tremendous experts who are operating in a way that will protect the public health and save lives. We are listening to those experts, and following their lead every step of the way," said Governor Reeves.

More information and updates about COVID-19 in Mississippi are available at healthyms.com.

