Governor Reeves issues "safer at home" executive order

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced a new executive order Friday in response to the impacts of the coronavirus.

The governor's "Safer at Home" order goes into effect Monday, April 27th at 8 a.m.

The new order will allow some closed businesses to re-open under certain mandates and restrictions. One of the mandates requires retailers to operate at a capacity of at least 50% or less.

The new order also allows non-elective surgeries to resume.

Restaurants can still provide delivery, take-out or curbside service, but dining rooms will remain closed.

Businesses that re-open are still required to follow social distancing practices and follow CDC guidelines when it comes to wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and having cleaning supplies available.

Barber shops, salons and entertainment venues like theaters, museums and gyms will not be allowed to re-open Monday morning.

"We are containing the virus in our state," said Governor Reeves. "We haven't seen the rapid spike as predicted by many. Social distancing is working."

Reeves cautioned, however, that the coronavirus is still a very real threat that needs to be taken seriously.

"We cannot let our guard down, we cannot pretend this is over, the fight must go on," said Reeves. "This threat is real. It's deadly, we must not take it lightly."

The "Safer at Home" order also urges all Mississippians to stay at home except for essential travel.

The order also requires the must vulnerable to shelter in place and continues to ban all social or non-social gatherings of 10 or more.

Reeves said the "Safer at Home" executive order is not a "return to normal order."

A copy of the governor's executive order is attached to the right of this story.