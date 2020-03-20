Governor reschedules runoff election

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that the Republican primary runoff election for the 2nd Congressional District is rescheduled for June 23, 2020, to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The runoff originally was to be Mar. 31.

"We face an unprecedented health crisis. Conducting an election during this outbreak would force poll workers and voters to place themselves in unnecessary risk. It's important that we exercise our rights as Americans to a free and fair election, but so is ensuring the health and safety of all Mississippians," said Reeves.

The governor continues to monitor the elections calendar and consult with health officials as he looks at other upcoming elections in Mississippi while prioritizing the protection of public health.