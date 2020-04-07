Graduating nursing students getting ready to be on the front lines

Students who are about to graduate nursing school are getting ready to deal firsthand with the challenges of the new coronavirus.

“I’m going to be working in critical care so I’ll definitely be helping out with COVID-19 patients all the time until this blows over, but I’m ready and I believe that my teacher’s at MCC have definitely prepared me for this,” says Braxton Beech, a graduating nursing student at Meridian Community College.

“You have to be strong, you have to protect yourself in the best way that you can to protect others, and you want to do whatever you can to make the patient get back on their feet, so I feel like it’s frightening, but it’s still a good experience,” says Kalyn Abrams, who is about to graduate from East Mississippi Community College.

The graduating students we spoke to say they are prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

“And that’s part of the nursing career: is being flexible and being able to adapt to your environment, and that’s exactly what we’re doing," says Jacob Whitney, who is graduating from MCC. "So we’re getting to learn this first hand before we ever entered the workforce on how to adapt, and how to be flexible.”

For nursing students who are not graduating just yet, major adjustments have been made to their academic lives.

“There’s a lot of opportunities that we would have gotten this month that we haven’t been able to attend to clinical, and then externships that were coming up this summer, we’re just kind of uncertain about everything,” says Bailey Jo Johns, a sophomore at EMCC.

“A lot of our skill validations that we would normally do hands-on, they have transitioned that over into an online simulation. There’s an ethical dilemma, we have three of those," says Kevin Barnes, a freshmen at EMCC.

