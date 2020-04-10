Grand Ole Opry Easter broadcast airs Saturday night

Country singer T. Graham Brown will join Trace Adkins, Jason Crabb, and Circle host Bobby Bones for a special Easter celebration and to carry on the tradition of the 4,919th consecutive Saturday night broadcast of the Grand Ole Opry.

The music special will air locally on WTOK-TV Saturday night at 10:35, right after Newscenter 11 at 10.

“I’m so happy that the Grand Ole Opry tradition of weekly live broadcasts is able to continue bringing the music and fun to its loyal audience,” said Brown. “I’m always honored to sing in the 'Sacred Circle', especially during these times of uncertainty. Music heals the soul and that’s what we are all trying to do in one way or another.”

The Grand Ole Opry has also partnered with MusiCares to bring you the #UNBROKEN campaign to raise money for MusiCares’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, benefiting artists and music professionals affected by the crisis. You may help keep the music playing and the circle unbroken by texting UNBROKEN to 41444 to donate now.

The Opry will be also be broadcast live Saturday on DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and other TV affiliates in addition to a companion live stream on Circle All Access Facebook and YouTube channels.

TV and radio personality Bobby Bones will host the Circle telecast, while Opry announcer Charlie Mattos will join the Opry’s radio audience at the announcer podium. Embracing today’s technology, the Opry will be broadcast and streamed with a very small production team. The show’s artists will perform acoustically at a recommended social distance across the Opry stage.

Fans around the world can also tune in to the broadcast on the Opry’s flagship radio home, 650 AM-WSM and several other outlets.

This Saturday’s performance will once again take place without an in-person audience. Grand Ole Opry management has worked closely with Nashville’s Director of Health to bring the show live to millions around the world while following strict safety protocols under the guidance of local health professionals.

