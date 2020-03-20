Grand Ole Opry to have acoustic concert this weekend

The coronavirus pandemic won’t stop country musicians from performing Saturday at the Grand Ole Opry, and viewers will be able to watch the show live.

Circle Network and the Opry are bringing the historic Saturday Night Opry to the globe with an acoustic version of the iconic show.

Brad Paisley, Vince Gill and Marty Stuart are the scheduled performers.

The Circle Network will carry the show live. It will also be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Central.

WTOK-TV will also air the program Sunday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.