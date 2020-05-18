Gray gloom and occasional showers start our new week

The start of our new week will be gray with occasional light showers.

We'll need umbrellas today, though we won't need them all day. Remember you can monitor live radar on the WTOK Weather App, which is a free download on your Apple and Android phones and tablets.

A slow-moving upper level low pressure circulation swirling over the Deep South will keep the clouds locked in across East Mississippi and West Alabama. Occasional light showers will fall from those clouds. The rain will mostly be light, and there may be some spots that don't get any rain at all. The last of that rain will clear from west to east between 6 PM and 9 PM this evening. The clouds will clear, and the night will become mostly clear.

Temperatures will be up despite the clouds. We will warm from upper 60s this morning to mid-70s by noon. This afternoon will warm to near 80 degrees for the high. You can be 5-10 degrees cooler beneath those showers.

TROPICAL STORM ARTHUR

Also of interest today is Tropical Storm Arthur as it brushes the North Carolina Coast with heavy rain, 40-50 mph wind gusts, storm surge flooding, and battering waves on the barrier islands. Tornadoes are possible as the storm's circulation stalks the coastline. Tropical Storm Arthur will gradually pull away from North Carolina late this afternoon and tonight and then reorganize as a non-tropical system Tuesday and Wednesday over the open Atlantic.