Great Barrier Reef enters crucial period in coral bleaching

This graphic, using data collected by NOAA's Coral Watch, shows accumulating heat stress in the Great Barrier Reef, which could lead to coral bleaching. (Source: NOAA)
Updated: Fri 10:43 AM, Mar 06, 2020

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Scientists say the Great Barrier Reef is facing a critical period of heat stress over the coming weeks following the most widespread coral bleaching the natural wonder has ever endured.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority says ocean temperatures over the next month will be crucial to how the reef recovers from heat-induced bleaching.

The   U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Coral Reef Watch  says the bleaching is already the most extensive the reef has experienced.

Scientists say how much coral dies will not be known for weeks.

