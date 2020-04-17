Group from Lucedale helping church destroyed by Clarke County tornado

About 20 volunteers from City of Refuge in Lucedale, Mississippi were all the way in Enterprise helping out Riverside Baptist Church, which was destroyed by last Sunday’s tornado.

“We got up this morning at about 4 o’clock and loaded equipment. We were here [Thursday], and I love Brother Jerry, this was the church that I was ordained to preach in years ago,” says David Whitaker, an associate pastor at City of Refuge. “Brother Jerry was my pastor when I was a kid, so it felt good to come home and lend a helping hand.”

The group is helping disassemble the rest of the destroyed church to leave room for the future building, free of charge. Riverside Baptist Church pastor Jerry Griffin says he was beyond thankful for the help.

“It’s tremendous, it’s just a heart blessing, and words can’t describe it. Thank you is not enough. It just comes from all deep down inside, in your soul, the appreciation for people to come and to turn out and to help and to do the things that they do,” Griffin says.

The clean-up process has been a community-wide effort.

“We’re counting our blessings and thanking the community. Like Brother Jerry said, all the supervisors, all the local businesses, everybody’s bringing food in, port-o-potties, everything,” Whitaker says. “It’s just a blessing, you know, things like this happen to bring God’s people closer together.”

Pastor Griffin says they will start rebuilding once contractors are found and enough money is raised.

“We’re looking for things to be bigger and brighter than they were, and we’re looking for things to be better than they have been ever before,” Griffin says.

City of Refuge is a non-profit organization that houses community members in need, performs other volunteer work, and builds crosses for funding.

