Guest declared winner of Republican primary for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional Dist.

Incumbent Rep. Michael Guest secured the Republican nomination for Mississippi Congressional District 3 on Tuesday with a decisive win over James Tulp.

The Associated Press declared Guest the winner. With 18% of precincts reporting, Guest leads with 90% of the vote.

Guest, a Rankin County native, is looking to serve a second term in the House of Representatives after being elected to the position in 2018.

Since joining the House, Guest has served on the Committee on Homeland Security, the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on Ethics.

Prior to the 2018 election, Guest served as District Attorney for Madison and Rankin counties.

Guest will face Dorothy Benford or Katelyn Lee in the November election.