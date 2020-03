Mississippi Cong. Michael Guest will host a Facebook Live Town Hall Wednesday, Apr. 1, at 1 p.m.

He will be joined by Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Guest says the two will answer frequently asked questions to give you the most up-to-date information on federal and state COVID-19 response efforts.

Questions may be submitted to the congressman and Dobbs through Guest's Facebook page Tuesday.

Click the attached link to visit Cong. Michael Guest's Facebook page.