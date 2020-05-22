Gyms re-open in Meridian, with new rules

After eight long and unpredictable weeks, gyms and fitness centers in Meridian finally were able to reopen Friday, following new enhanced safety guidelines.

After two months of closure, Anderson Health and Fitness Center reopened its doors at 7 a.m. Friday, becoming one of the few exercise facilities in Meridian to resume operation.

"The first thing we did to be open, we brought in a crew to sanitize and deep clean for two full days. I can tell you that we have taken every step necessary to make this a safe environment. We have met the state mandates for gyms reopening and have gone way beyond that,” said general manager, Adam Hodges.

Since the shutdown of non-essential businesses, Anderson has been preparing for more than a month to ensure the safety of its members.

"We opened this morning and we had 30 to 40 members come back. I’m getting super positive responses from my members. They see what we have done; they feel at ease and they feel safe,” said Hodges.

Under new rules, gyms can only open at 30 percent capacity. Equipment must be spaced out 6 feet, and cleaning products must be provided throughout the gym.

At Anderson, members are required to wear a mask, get their temperature checked by a staff member, sanitize hands and sign a waiver before working out.

"We have things in place where people can get back into working out and doing it safely. We have group fitness classes. We have CrossFit, and we have lots of strength equipment. Our cardio floor is operational. There’s something for everyone here. If you have any concerns about getting back into a gym, we are happy to show you around. I’m happy to show people around and show them what we’re doing here,” said Hodges.

After you get your workout in, it is required that you disinfect all equipment after use.

The fitness center will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday hours are from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the center is closed on Sundays.

The fitness center will be going through a daily deep clean when it's closed.