HYPE nearing completion and opening in Meridian

Work continues on what will be, by far, the largest family entertainment center in our East Mississippi, West Alabama region.

The 93,000 square foot HYPE Indoor Adventures is located at the old Sears building at Bonita Lakes Mall and is expected to create over 60 jobs. It will also offer activities such as indoor go-karts, ax-throwing, trampolines, batting cages and plenty of rooms for private parties.

"The community is hyped about Hype," says assistant manager Tyeasha Bell Lindsey of HYPE.

"I mean this is going to do remarkable for this city, this town and for the Southeast region. We are excited because of all the activities and all the things that families could come together and do as well as friends. After the COVID-19, they are wanting to do something that's fun instead of being cooped up in their homes."

HYPE is scheduled to open in mid-July at the Bonita Lakes location.