Hair salons reopen with stricter sanitation guidelines

As businesses reopen this week amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mississippi State Board of Cosmetology issued enhanced sanitation guidelines for salons.

Hair and nail salons were able to open as of Monday with updated restrictions and safety procedures in place.

Clients were told they must wait outside or in their vehicles until they are called to enter for their appointment. When entering the business, they must wash their hands, wear a mask, and use hand sanitizer before being serviced.

Only clients being served are allowed inside the salon and no walk-ins are accepted.

“The rules are there for a reason. Some may not like it but we have to do it for the protection of our clients. My client is my number one priority when they are in my chair. I want to keep them safe as well as myself. I’m here to make my clients happy and to make them feel safe. That’s why I’m following these guidelines. We were taught in school that we’re not just doing her hair but we are therapists in a way,” said cosmetologist Nikki Atkinson.

The Mississippi State Board of Cosmetology warns hair salons can be fined up to $500 for each violation of these rules.