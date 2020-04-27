Hair stylists held parade for customers

Local barbershop and hair salon professionals got together Sunday to share a positive experience with their customers.

Some Mississippi businesses were given the green light to reopen this week but barbershops and hair salons are not among them.

One barber came up with the idea of bringing the industry together for a parade through neighborhoods so they could see and at least wave to their customers.

Over twenty hair stylists displayed signs that said “we miss you” and “we love you”.

Owner of Total Upscale, Rickey Boggan, said he and his colleagues will continue uplifting the community and staying positive during this unprecedented time.

“As you know we’ve been off from work as beauty professionals for about a month, and for others, longer. Our financial situation may look a little shaky, but our main concern is our customers. We wanted them to know that we love them and we care. Proudly, we'll be back in action soon,” said Boggan.

”I consider us to be like a family. We all come together to do something for our customers," said Shemeeka Wright, stylist at Salon Studio 19. "Like Rick said, our customers are our main concern. We want them to know that we care about them just as much they care about us.”

The parade started at Royal Oaks Subdivision and ended at Village Apartments.