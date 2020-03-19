Health department confirms Mississippi’s first coronavirus death

The Mississippi State Department of Health has confirmed the first coronavirus death in Mississippi.

A Hancock County man between the age of 60-65 years old died in a Louisiana hospital. He had chronic underlying health conditions.

“As the coronavirus outbreak began claiming lives across the world, we knew this would eventually hit Mississippi. But that doesn’t make it any easier for Mississippi to lose one of our own. Elee and I are praying for all their loved ones and their community as we all deal with this tragic loss,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Currently, Mississippi has reported 50 positive cases. A total of 602 have been tested by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory and private laboratories.