Health department recommends masks for personal, public protection

Given the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, and the increased risk of exposure to both the healthcare provider and the patient, the Mississippi State Department of Health now recommends that healthcare workers wear a face covering, either manufactured or an appropriate cloth mask, throughout the work day.

The recommendation applies to healthcare professionals working in clinical care areas, even if they do not come into direct contact with patients. Cloth masks are preferred in non-patient care settings in hospitals and clinics. Cloth masks should be laundered daily under the guidance of the healthcare facility.

When caring for patients with possible COVID-19 symptoms, MSDH strongly recommends strict compliance with CDC infection control guidance. Personal protective equipment is still a critically vulnerable resource. Hygienic measures to reuse or recycle PPE should be taken when possible.

All masks should be replaced at a frequency determined by the healthcare facility.

MSDH is also recommending that all Mississippi residents wear locally produced (non-medical grade masks) or homemade cloth masks when leaving the home to perform essential functions such as grocery shopping or filling prescriptions. It says manufactured (surgical) or N95 masks should be reserved for healthcare workers and first responders.

MSDH says the best protection is staying home when possible and limiting travel outside the home. Obtain essential services as infrequently as possible, and when doing so always maintain a distance of at least six feet.