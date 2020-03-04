Heavy rain continues

MORE HEAVY RAIN TONIGHT

Heavy rain will come in waves through much of tonight. Some brief breaks are possible. Meridian Regional Airport exceeded four inches for two-day rainfall totals at 2:00 Wednesday afternoon. Another 1-3 inches will cause areas of flash flooding.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 6 AM Thursday for Lauderdale, Neshoba, Clarke, Newton, Kemper, Jasper, Jones, Wayne, Scott, and Smith counties in Mississippi and Choctaw County in Alabama and until noon Thursday for Sumter, Marengo, Green, Hale, and Pickens counties in Alabama.

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT ENDING

Severe weather is gradually growing less likely, but the heavy rain will not end until between 10 AM and 1 PM Thursday.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Carry umbrellas this evening and out the door Thursday. We will need jackets, too. Temperatures will drop to lows near 52 degrees by Thursday morning. Thursday's high will be near 61 degrees with improving weather after noon.