Heavy rain sends rivers over flood stage..... again

Nearly four inches of rain has fallen at Meridian Regional Airport between Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rain has been widespread, and it is once again filling our rivers to overflowing.

New Flood Warnings have been issued for the Pearl River near Philadelphia, the Pearl River at Edinburg, the Chickasawhay River at Enterprise, and the Tombigbee River at Demopolis. The Flood Warning has been extended for the Tombigbee River near Coffeeville.

PEARL RIVER AT BURNSIDE NEAR PHILADELPHIA

Wednesday Evening Measurement: 13.27 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 13.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 14.5 feet on Friday

The river will rise to a crest near 14.5 feet on Friday and begin receding. The river is expected to stay at minor flood levels beyond the current forecast, which ends Monday night.

PEARL RIVER AT EDINBURG

Wednesday Evening Measurement: 19.42 feet (Near Flood)

Flood Stage: 20.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 22.0 feet on Friday Night

The river will rise above flood stage on Thursday. It will rise to a crest near 22.0 feet on Friday night and is expected to recede to below flood stage Monday night.

CHICKASAWHAY RIVER AT ENTERPRISE

Wednesday Evening Measurement: 24.11 feet (Near Flood)

Flood Stage: 25.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 28.0 feet on Saturday

The river will rise above flood stage early Thursday. It will rise to a crest near 28.0 feet on Saturday and is expected to recede to below flood stage on Sunday.

TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT DEMOPOLIS

Wednesday Evening Measurement: 64.14 feet

Flood Stage: 68.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 74.9 feet on Friday

The river will rise above flood stage on Thursday. It will rise to a crest near 74.9 feet on Friday night and will slowly recede. The river is expected to stay above flood beyond the current forecast period, which ends Monday night.

TOMBIGBEE RIVER NEAR COFFEEVILLE

Wednesday Evening Measurement: 32.83 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 29.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 38.6 feet on Friday

Minor flooding is occurring. The river will rise to a crest near 38.6 feet on Friday and then begin receding. It is expected to remain above minor flood stage beyond the current forecast period, which ends Monday night.

NOXUBEE RIVER AT MACON

Wednesday Evening Measurement: 23.04 feet

Flood Stage: 26.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 30.3 feet on Friday

The river will rise above flood stage on Thursday. It will rise to a crest near 30.3 feet on Friday and is expected to recede to below flood stage early Sunday morning.