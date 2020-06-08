Heavy rain this morning will lead to scattered storms this afternoon

Happy Monday! The main story today is of course Tropical Storm Cristobal. Heavy and steady rain is falling throughout our area this morning, and that could lead to some flash flooding out there. Be sure to use extra caution on the roadways and remember to turn around, don't drown if you come across a flooded roadway. Winds will be sustained between 15 and 25 mph throughout our Monday, but non-thunderstorm wind gusts could get as high as 35-40 mph. Combine those winds with all the rain we are seeing, and this could down some trees across our area.

After the bulk of Cristobal's rain shield exits our area later this morning, scattered showers and storms will develop throughout the late morning and into the afternoon. During the mid-afternoon hours especially, we will need to watch for an isolated tornado. As with most tornadoes associated with tropical systems, they will be brief and weak. They will spin-up pretty quickly though, so be sure to have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts. You can download the free WTOK Weather App to get alerts directly to your phone based off of your location. Highs today will be in the low-80s.

We'll see a chance of scattered showers overnight, with sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph. Non-thunderstorm winds could gust as high as 30 mph early on. We'll see a chance of scattered showers and storms on our Tuesday with highs returning to the upper-80s. By Wednesday, a weak cold front will move through, bringing a chance of scattered showers and storms with it. Highs on Wednesday will once again be in the upper-80s.

With the cold frontal passage on Wednesday, cooler and drier air will filter in by Thursday. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Thursday with morning lows in the mid-60s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Morning lows will stay in the mid-60s through Sunday. Afternoon highs will gradually warm over the weekend, with highs in the upper-80s Friday and Saturday and then the low-90s by Sunday. We'll see a chance of isolated showers on Saturday, but most of the weekend will be dry.