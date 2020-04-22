Heavy rain will prolong flooding of rivers

Flood Warnings are in effect for the Pearl River, the Chickasawhay River, the Sucarnoochee River, the Tombigbee River, and the Noxubee River.

THE PEARL RIVER AT BURNSIDE NEAR PHILADELPHIA

  • Wed. Afternoon: 14.65 feet (minor flooding)

  • Flood Stage: 13.0 feet

  • Forecast Crest: 15.0 feet on Saturday

  • Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Monday)

THE PEARL RIVER AT EDINBURG

  • Wed. Afternoon: 19.66 feet (near flood stage)

  • Flood Stage: 20.0 feet

  • Flooding Begins: Wednesday Night

  • Forecast Crest: 23.5 feet on Friday

  • Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Monday)

THE CHICKASAWHAY RIVER AT ENTERPRISE

  • Wed. Afternoon: 18.85 feet (below flood stage)

  • Flood Stage: 25.0 feet

  • Flooding Begins: Friday

  • Forecast Crest: 26.0 feet on Saturday

  • Below Flood: Sunday Morning

THE SUCARNOOCHEE RIVER AT LIVINGSTON

  • Wed. Afternoon: 15.90 feet (below flood stage)

  • Flood Stage: 18.0 feet

  • Flooding Begins: Friday

  • Forecast Crest: 18.1 feet on Saturday

  • Below Flood: Saturday afternoon

THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT DEMOPOLIS

  • Wed. Afternoon: 76.04 feet (minor flooding)

  • Flood Stage: 68.0 feet

  • Moderate Flooding (77.0 feet) Begins: Thursday

  • Forecast Crest: 79.0 feet on Saturday

  • Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Monday)

THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT COFFEEVILLE

  • Wed. Afternoon: 36.37 feet (minor flooding)

  • Flood Stage: 29.0 feet

  • Forecast Crest: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Monday)

  • Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Monday)

THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT GAINESVILLE

  • Wed. Afternoon: 105.32 feet (minor flooding)

  • Flood Stage: 101.0 feet

  • Forecast Crest: Tuesday 4/21/20

  • Below Flood: Sunday

THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT BEVILL LOCK

  • Wed. Afternoon: 122.5 feet (minor flooding)

  • Flood Stage: 122.0 feet

  • Forecast Crest: 123.90 feet on Thursday

  • Below Flood: Saturday night

THE NOXUBEE RIVER AT MACON

  • Wed. Afternoon: 32.06 feet (moderate flooding)

  • Flood Stage: 26.0 feet

  • Forecast Crest: 32.0 feet on Friday (after subsiding, then rising again)

  • Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Monday)

 