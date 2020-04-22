Heavy rain will prolong flooding of rivers

Flood Warnings are in effect for the Pearl River, the Chickasawhay River, the Sucarnoochee River, the Tombigbee River, and the Noxubee River.

THE PEARL RIVER AT BURNSIDE NEAR PHILADELPHIA



Wed. Afternoon: 14.65 feet (minor flooding)



Flood Stage: 13.0 feet



Forecast Crest: 15.0 feet on Saturday



Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Monday)

THE PEARL RIVER AT EDINBURG



Wed. Afternoon: 19.66 feet (near flood stage)



Flood Stage: 20.0 feet



Flooding Begins: Wednesday Night



Forecast Crest: 23.5 feet on Friday



Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Monday)

THE CHICKASAWHAY RIVER AT ENTERPRISE



Wed. Afternoon: 18.85 feet (below flood stage)



Flood Stage: 25.0 feet



Flooding Begins: Friday



Forecast Crest: 26.0 feet on Saturday



Below Flood: Sunday Morning

THE SUCARNOOCHEE RIVER AT LIVINGSTON



Wed. Afternoon: 15.90 feet (below flood stage)



Flood Stage: 18.0 feet



Flooding Begins: Friday



Forecast Crest: 18.1 feet on Saturday



Below Flood: Saturday afternoon

THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT DEMOPOLIS



Wed. Afternoon: 76.04 feet (minor flooding)



Flood Stage: 68.0 feet



Moderate Flooding (77.0 feet) Begins: Thursday



Forecast Crest: 79.0 feet on Saturday



Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Monday)

THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT COFFEEVILLE



Wed. Afternoon: 36.37 feet (minor flooding)



Flood Stage: 29.0 feet



Forecast Crest: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Monday)



Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Monday)

THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT GAINESVILLE



Wed. Afternoon: 105.32 feet (minor flooding)



Flood Stage: 101.0 feet



Forecast Crest: Tuesday 4/21/20



Below Flood: Sunday

THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT BEVILL LOCK



Wed. Afternoon: 122.5 feet (minor flooding)



Flood Stage: 122.0 feet



Forecast Crest: 123.90 feet on Thursday



Below Flood: Saturday night

THE NOXUBEE RIVER AT MACON

