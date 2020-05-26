Heavy storms, some severe, are likely Wednesday

Severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening. They will be isolated if they happen, but they can bring damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and hail an inch in diameter or larger. Tornadoes are unlikely. Storms can also bring frequent lightning. Heavy rain is likely. Storms can bring 1-2" of rain for some areas, but not everyone will get that much.

An upper level low pressure system over East Texas is directing a steady stream of moisture over Mississippi and Alabama. Afternoon warming and some upper level energy is all working together to turn all of that moisture into scattered-to-widespread showers and thunderstorms. We'll have another day of that Wednesday.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Heavy storms will gradually diminish through 10 PM as temperatures drop toward 70 degrees. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy with one or two stray showers. The low temperature will be near 66 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a couple of stray showers in the morning. The temperatures will climb to upper 70s by noon. Scattered-to-widespread showers and thunderstorms will increase throughout the afternoon and linger through the evening. High temperatures will be near 84 degrees, but those downpours can cool you quickly into the upper 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A cold front on Friday will help to dry out the atmosphere, so the weekend looks better. Humidity will drop, so the weekend won't feel so sticky and oppressive. Showers will also take a break.