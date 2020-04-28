Heavy, strong storms possible Wednesday morning

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday morning. Some storms will be heavy, and a couple of severe thunderstorms are possible.

TIMING

Timing has trended a bit later for the storms, which could bring the threat of isolated severe thunderstorms. This will primarily be a damaging wind threat. Storms will arrive just after 5 AM in our western areas. They will track from west to east across our area, exiting to the east of Highway 43 in West Alabama by 10-11 AM.

IMPACTS

Most of the storms will bring 40-50 mph wind gusts. One or two isolated severe thunderstorms could bring 60 mph wind gusts. Areas of heavy rain are possible. Most areas will get between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of rain. Locally higher amounts of more than an inch are possible in spots.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rest of this week will be warm and dry. The weekend will grow warmer and warmer - perhaps to near 90 degrees. So far this year, our warmest day has been 89 degrees. Of course, that will fall soon. We may need to turn on the air conditioners this weekend, if we haven't already.