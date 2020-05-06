High fire danger will ease this evening

HIGH FIRE DANGER RELAXES THIS EVENING

A Red Flag Warning, also sometimes called a Fire Weather Warning, is in effect until 7 PM tonight for Lauderdale, Newton, Clarke, Scott, Smith, Jasper, Wayne, and Jones counties. A Red Flag Warning means weather conditions are favorable for fires to start and spread out of control rapidly. Any plans for outdoor burning should be postponed until weather becomes more favorable.

Humidity is low behind Tuesday's cold front. The wind increased to 15-30 mph with gusts nearing 40 mph. Despite the fact that we are above normal with rainfall, the wind speeds up evaporation and can make vegetation dry enough to burn. Now is a bad time to burn. Also be aware of what you're doing with your cigarette butts. You should never toss them from your windows, but that's especially important right now. Be aware of dragging chains if you're towing a trailer. Chains can spark when they strike pavement and start fires.

The good news is the wind will relax quickly tonight. 15-25 mph winds will relax to 10-20 mph through 10 PM, then the wind will become calm after midnight.

Otherwise tonight will be clear and dry. Temperatures will cool to the mid-to-upper 50s through 10 PM. Lows by morning will be in the lower 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny. We will warm into the mid-60s by noon. Highs in the afternoon will be in the lower 70s.

OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER

Our next rain maker arrives on Friday, but it will move out in time for the weekend.