High pressure continues to bring warm temperatures to the Southeast

We have had another warm day full of blue skies and it doesn't get much better than that! Tonight if you decide to grill out or go grab take out from a local restaurant you will notice our temperatures will be in the lower 80's by 6 PM and dipping down to the lower 70's by 8 PM. Using the EMEPA live radar we do not see a shower in sight, but we can see a few systems moving over the United States. There is a system moving over Colorado right now but that is staying North of us due to the high pressure system that is sitting over our area. This high pressure has shifted just a little bit to the East since last night but it is still keeping us dry and bringing us warm, southerly winds due to its clockwise rotation.

This high pressure will keep us warm and dry for the next few day, but the CPC 6 to 10 day outlook is showing our temperatures will drop below normal May 8-12th. The 8 to 14 day temperature outlook is showing the same below average temperature prediction. This means we will be below average but our average is 80 degrees so we won't necessarily be cold. This is because the polar vortex is reaching down and most of the Eastern United States will fee it's impacts as it brings temperatures that are below average.

I would go ahead and take advantage of the warm temperatures tomorrow though by laying by the pool or sitting on the back porch. By 10 AM we will be in the lower 70's, and by noon we will start to reach the 80's. Into the afternoon by 4 PM we will be in the mid 80's and then dipping down to the lower 80's by dinner time. Today we did reach 85 degrees which is five degrees above normal, but we didn't touch our record that was set in 2002 that reached 91 degrees. Tomorrow will be a great day to get outside or go walk on your local walking trail because by 7 AM we will be in the upper 50's and increasing to the lower 80's by noon. We will continue to warm up through the afternoon and into the mid 80's by 4 PM.

I would go ahead and download the WTOK weather app so that you can stay up to date with our temperatures cooling once the high pressure system has moved out of our area. For the rest of your week we will be dry and very warm on Sunday and Monday but we will be seeing a cold front bringing some rain on Tuesday night. This rain will move out of the area by about 8 AM on Wednesday though. Thursday we will be dry again but Friday brings more rain. Our temperatures will be in the upper 80's for the beginning of the week and then dropping down into the upper 70's by the end of the week. Overnight we will in the lower 60's and dropping into the lower 50's by the weekend. ​