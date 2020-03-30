High school senior discusses coronavirus impact

Social distancing has caused many to reschedule their plans with the hopes of returning to normalcy soon. But, for high school seniors some moments only come once in a lifetime, making it hard to process what mandatory social distancing has permanently taken away.

Meridian High School senior Naomi Anderson said when she left for spring break, she had no idea she wouldn't be returning until May. Like students across the nation, Anderson is now finishing her final year of high school online, but some changes like ending softball season and postponing prom are hard to accept.

"I had everything planned out and my dress just came in last week because I ordered it, but I probably can't wear it now though," said Anderson.

Like attending prom, finishing her final year of high school softball is something Anderson was looking forward to before COVID-19 impacted those plans.

"You can't play any of the district games and you don't have as much time for recruitment," said Anderson.

Through all of the changes, Anderson said she's taking it one day at a time and encourages her classmates to do the same.

"Help your seniors out, let them know it's going to be okay," said Anderson.

The governor has instructed all public schools in the state to remain closed through April.