High temperatures gradually warm up this week

Happy Monday! Temperatures are in the 40s across our area, which in some cases will be around 10 degrees below average for our morning lows. We look to see plenty of sunshine on our Monday with highs in the mid-to-upper-70s, a bit below average for this time of year. Clouds will increase a bit tonight as temperatures drop into the upper-40s and low-50s by sunrise on Tuesday.

Highs on Tuesday will return to the 80s under partly cloudy skies. We look to stay dry again for our Tuesday, but rain chances will be re-introduced to the forecast by Wednesday. We'll see a chance of a stray shower or storm on our Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s after starting the day in the mid-50s. Morning lows will be above average by Thursday morning, with temperatures then expected to be in the low-60s.

We'll see a chance of isolated showers and storms Thursday through Sunday. Weather conditions will be pretty summer-like during this time frame as in storms will be popping-up mainly during the afternoon hours. All-day rain events are not expected. Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the end of the week and into the start of the weekend. Highs will be in the upper-80s Thursday through Sunday. Some of us may even reach 90 degrees during the Friday through Sunday time frame.