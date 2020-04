A Union homeowner held a burglar at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said Andrew Bondie faces a felony burglary charge after a homeowner allegedly found Bondie lying on the couch when the owner returned home.

Sheriff Clark said Bondie had rummaged through the house and moved several items. Bondie was charged with burglary of a dwelling.

His bond is set at $25,000.