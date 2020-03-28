Homicide investigation underway in Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County authorities are investigating a body that was found Saturday morning.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says a driver spotted the body of a 50-year-old black male on the side of Campground Rd. near the wood line. That person called 911 and deputies are now investigating the death. A name has not yet been released.

“This death investigation is a homicide. We ask that if anyone knows any information that they contact the Sheriff’s Department of Crimestoppers,” Calhoun says.

If you have any information about this homicide, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

