Hospitalization numbers lowering for COVID patients in Mississippi

At Tuesday’s press conference, Gov. Tate Reeves focused on the number of hospitalizations and delivering PPE to all 82 counties.

Reeves says the number of cases Mississippi is seeing is a reason to remain vigilant and cautious as we reopen. He said all numbers are low and a good step in the right direction. The hospitalization rate is going down while the testing rate is increasing.

Dobbs reports that 338 people are currently in regular hospital rooms for COVID-19. There are 134 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and 81 patients on ventilators.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs says the State has conducted 6,000 anti-body tests and only 95 people have been positive for antibodies.