Hotels take hit during COVID-19 outbreak

The shelter in place executive order from Gov. Tate Reeves, placed a restriction on local restaurants and public gatherings. The order has had the biggest impact on the hotel industry which depends on travel and tourism.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a significant decrease in the number of travelers. This has caused the profit of hotels around the world to plummet.

“The country has been put on a travel restriction. With that restriction, hotels have lost the vast majority of their business. 60 to 70% of the hotel business comes in spring and summer. It’s when we generate the biggest amount of revenue. We spent the fall and winter getting ready for this. We have no peak season,” said Sleep inn & Suites hotel general manager, Shannon Scott.

Here in Meridian Sleep inn & Suites hotel general manager, Shannon Scott says in order to overcome the hardships that COVID-19 brings, the hotel has taken new safety measures.

“In order to comply with many CDC guidelines, we’ve shut down practically all public areas on the property. There is no breakfast, buffets, the gym is close, and the conference center is close. We have opted to remove all linen in pillows and blankets. We are removing those linens out of those rooms and blocking those rooms for up to 48 hours," said Scott.

In effort for medical professionals to separate themselves from their families, while responding to the coronavirus outbreak. Scott says doctors, nurses, and even first responders stay at their hotel during the crisis.

“We do provide room service breakfast. Which has been accommodating to the essential guess that’s having to stay here. We are still providing them something good and hot to eat,” said Scott.

As we continue together through these uncertain times, Scott says she is certain that we will get through this together.

“Everything is not canceled. Live a little more, love a little more, and laugh a little harder. We will get through this,” said Scott.

Scott said a third of the staff had to be let go due to the virus.