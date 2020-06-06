Hundreds gather in Meridian for peaceful protest

Hundreds participated in a peaceful march and protest in downtown Meridian this afternoon. Protests across the nation have become the focus of attention in communities across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd.

From the march to City Hall, to the rally on the lawn, the event was a peaceful demonstration that shed light on the senseless loss of African American lives.

Participants lined up at Union Station this afternoon before starting the march, many holding signs that read "I can’t breathe" and “Black Lives Matter.” As the crowd marched, they chanted "I can't breathe, breathe through me, justice and peace, we will see."

Different speakers addressed the large crowd and spoke encouraging words of unity.

