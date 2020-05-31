Hurricane season starts June 1st

Hurricane season officially starts tomorrow, June 1st, and runs until November 30th.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other accredited researchers have predicted an above-average hurricane season for 2020.

There have currently been two named storms before the start of the season, making this the sixth year in a row that has happened. Chief Meteorologist Stephen Bowers says that even though we don't like on the coast, hurricanes can still have an impact on our area.

"Hurricanes hit the coast, and they'll weaken as they gradually move inland. But they're still going to bring a lot of wind, a lot of rain- potentially flash flooding rainfall and also the threat of tornadoes. So even inland, we can experience some issues from landfalling hurricanes when they are hitting Mississippi or Alabama down on the gulf coast- or even the Florida panhandle depending on which direction they travel," said Chief Meteorologist Stephen Bowers

Chief Meteorologist Stephen Bowers also says that the early start to the season doesn't necessarily mean there will be a busy season.