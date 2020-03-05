Lane closures slated again for I-20 eastbound in Meridian

Drivers on Interstate-20 in Meridian will be seeing a repeat of traffic congestion over the next few days.

The eastbound lanes at the 65th Avenue overpass will be alternately closed until 7 a.m. Monday, March 9.

Crews will start work in the outside lane Thursday night and swap to the inside lane Friday through Monday.

This closure caused major traffic headaches last weekend because there weren't any available detours.

"We’re urging all traffic, especially on the eastbound side, to avoid that area at all cost. The reason why is all the exits off Lost Gap, exits to the north and south, the Arundel Road and the Highway 80 road both have bridges out and they are not passable," says Lauderdale County road- bridge coordinator, Ryan Mosley.

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors did approve an emergency repair to Arundel Road bridge.

County road manager, Rush Mayatt, says the bridge was closed due to timber piling deteriorating and it requires a riser replacement.

Mayatt hopes to have the work complete within the next month.

"Once the repairs have been made, we have to recall for re-inspection through the Federal Highway Administration. The engineer they have hired will come back and re-inspect the bridge and the repairs that have been made. Next, we will have to wait to get permission to open it back up," says Mayatt.

Crews are putting up signs to warn drivers of closed roads and bridges.

"I know MDOT is working with us as well to put up extra signage. We're trying to alert people that the bridges are out or roads are closed. We can only hope that helps," says Mayatt.

"While the road will still be passable on the lane that is not closed, motorists can avoid traffic by planning an alternate route around the lane closure. It is important to note that old Highway 80 and Arundel Road are going to be impassable due to a county bridge closure that is underway. Plan your alternate route and avoid those two routes," says Public Information Officer Michael Flood.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the closure is part of the construction plan for joint repairs.

The eastbound lanes at 65th Avenue will not be completely closed, but will narrow to only one lane starting Thursday night at 7:00 and continuing till 7:00 Monday morning.