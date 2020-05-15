Influence from the tropics means a cooler, drier shift next week

Changes in response to a developing tropical or subtropical system near the Bahamas are becoming more evident with time.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

This developing system may track close enough to the coast to increase the rain and wind over Florida tonight and Saturday. Tropical-storm-force winds are possible along the North Carolina Coast late Sunday night through Monday morning. A cold front that will eventually sweep that subtropical system eastward will first be energized by that subtropical system. A stronger cold front will mean a more noticeable change in our forecast beyond Sunday.

FRIDAY NIGHT & SATURDAY

Evening showers will fade through 10 PM as we cool to the lower 70s. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a stray shower. The low temperature will be near 65 degrees. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible, but they won't be as widespread as they were on Thursday or Friday. Highs will be near 87 degrees.

THE REST OF THE WEEKEND

That cold front will increase the showers and thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon and evening. In response to that subtropical system off of Florida, that cold front will track through more strongly than previously expected.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sharp changes follow that cold front, and it's a change that is evident in our 7 Day Forecast. The changes are mostly cooler and drier. Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday and Friday will start warming.