Inmate serving 15 years dies in prison hospital

An inmate in prison since 2014 for three crimes died Thursday at the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Linnon McClendon, 72, was serving 15 years for non-residential burglary, three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and fleeing law enforcement, all committed Sept. 7, 2013, in Yazoo County. He was sentenced Aug. 12, 2014.

Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said McClendon’s medical condition was declining likely because of age and there were no signs of trauma to his body. The cause and the manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy.